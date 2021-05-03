PHOENIX, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb -- In April, Brookline College received approval to offer their OTA program in Phoenix and accept students for 2021 courses. This Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) program will provide graduates with a coveted degree in the healthcare industry. The blended curriculum combines virtual instruction with hands-on exercises and lab work. Through this dynamic approach, students can graduate with the knowledge and skills to launch a successful career as an Occupational Therapy Assistant.
"An OTA degree can make a significant difference in the life and career of a healthcare professional," said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Chief Academic Officer at Unitek Learning. "At the Phoenix campus, students will have the opportunity to train with clinicians who practice in pediatric, rehabilitation, psychosocial, and geriatric settings."
Not only will aspiring Occupational Therapy Assistants gain invaluable skills, but they'll benefit from the convenience of completing some of their required courses online. Other benefits include experienced instructors, NBCOT test preparation services, and real-world simulations. Through the OTA program, students will train to work in a variety of healthcare settings, such as: hospitals, assisted-living facilities, community centers, schools, and sensory clinics.
"We are thrilled to offer the OTA program at our Phoenix campus," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "This is a big step forward for Unitek as we continue to educate the next generation of healthcare professionals. In extending our reach, we hope to better the communities around us through the advancement of education and healthcare."
Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.
