MIAMI, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viewpoint, the educational television show distributed nationally and hosted by veteran actor Dennis Quaid, is gearing up with content providers to share information regarding occupational therapy practices. The segment will highlight individuals in the field and the stories of those whose lives have been enhanced through occupational therapies.
Occupational therapy uses assessment and intervention to develop, recover, or maintain the meaningful activities, or occupations, of individuals, groups, or communities. Practitioners in the occupational therapy field maintain a holistic perspective, focusing on adapting the environment or task to fit the individual. They help people engage in and perform the activities they want and need to do.
These practitioners help people of all ages lead full lives by promoting healthy lifestyles and help prevent or make life easier living with injuries, illnesses, or disabilities. Typical occupational therapy includes assisting children with disabilities to participate fully in academic and social situations, giving assistance to people with injuries, and providing support for older adults facing cognitive and physical changes.
Numerous people worldwide experience a shift in living as they age or are injured by an unforeseen circumstance, which is why occupational therapy is so beneficial for many. Viewpoint is proud to highlight occupational therapies on their program and bring to life the positive experiences people have gained from these practices, and the potential cost of not seeking out help. Dennis Quaid will introduce host the episode
Viewpoint is an educational program created to inform viewing audiences.
