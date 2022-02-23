CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate announces their latest development project as exclusive sales representation for Oceana Wellness Residences by developers Fura Grupo Inmobiliario and Langarica Architects. With a successful history representing extraordinary development products in addition to valued homeowner listings, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate is proud to have been awarded the exclusive representation of Oceana, located in the developing neighborhood of El Tezal in Cabo San Lucas. This newest alliance further supports the award-winning brokerage´s #1 position in the Baja California Sur market as a result of their extensive market knowledge, drive for excellence and best-in-class range of luxury services.
AT ONE WITH WELLNESS
Oceana Wellness Residences is an exclusive 5-star residential community emphasizing sustainability, wellness and luxury. Composed of 100 luxury residences, all showcasing unbeatable ocean, city and arch views, this unique residential opportunity offers homeowners a lifestyle the sustainable way, in balance with nature and grounded with living well.
Step inside each remarkable 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence and discover true elegance with a sense of peace. Think awe-inspiring interiors with soaring ceilings, spacious living areas and warm lighting all embraced by calming neutral tones laced with contemporary touches. The deluxe kitchen featuring modern wood cabinets, solid granite counters, and state-of-the-art appliances is the hub of the residence for gathering and cooking up a hearty meal. Unwind in the majestic bedrooms and bathrooms all with stunning ocean views and innovative craftsmanship. Full of charm with a minimalist slant, enjoy his and hers walk-in closets, rainwater showers and perfectly accented lighting throughout. Outside, enjoy the best of outdoor living with private terraces featuring kitchens and hot tubs.
When it comes to the first-class amenities, you'll never want (or need) to leave the community. Steps away, revel in the clear waters of the exquisitely designed swimming pools or take a stroll through the spacious garden areas designed to be luxuriant green havens. Relax at Oceana´s private spa and wellness center, stay active at the indoor fitness facility equipped with the latest cutting-edge equipment and paddle and pickleball courts, or dine at the restaurant or juice bar. Kids are entertained at Kid's Club and canine companions can explore the one-of-a-kind dog park and exclusive services at the pet's spa. Add on a convenient store, business center, car wash and clubhouse — there´s nothing short of amenities here. More than ever before, the need to live a full life from the comfort of your home setting is trending upwards. Have it all at Oceana Wellness Residences.
"The hallmark of Oceana is about creating a sustainable community with modern homes that showcase beauty in simplicity and a priority towards healthy living. More than ever before, the need to live a full life from the comfort of your home setting is trending upwards and Oceana Wellness Residences provides the perfect opportunity to have it all. We are very pleased to be working with Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate as our dedicated partner in this project. Their unique platform, combined with deep knowledge and experience in the market, is set to drive business to this limited collection of luxury residences," states Alvaro Iglesias, CEO of Grupo Inmobiliario FURA.
Now officially on the market with construction underway, Oceana Wellness Residences' base prices start at $650,000 U.S. Specialized team members from Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate will manage the onsite sales office.
Where sustainability and well-being merge for an extraordinary way of life — look no further than Oceana Wellness Residences.
Vanessa Fukunaga
Owner, President | CEO of Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate
