WOODBURY, N.Y., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OCLI Vision, the foremost provider of world-class eye care services in the Northeast, is excited to announce the opening of a brand new, state-of-the-art location in Woodbury, New York. As of late April 2022, OCLI Vision's Hicksville, NY and Plainview, NY locations will be consolidated into the new office in Woodbury.
OCLI Vision is a leading ophthalmology practice whose growth is supported by the management and administrative services of Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP), an organization serving many of the top ophthalmology and optometry groups and ambulatory eye surgery centers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
"The OCLI Vision team has worked hard to make the newest clinic in Woodbury a welcoming, technology-forward space for our patients," noted Tom Burke, OCLI Vision CEO. "We couldn't be more excited to be bringing more providers together, giving the Woodbury and surrounding communities access to advanced eye care services from some of the most talented eye care professionals in the nation."
The newest OCLI Vision office in Woodbury, NY features modern, comfortable spaces with the latest in eye care technology, allowing providers to better diagnose and treat any number of eye conditions, including cataracts, cornea conditions, glaucoma, and much more. By connecting patients to a wider variety of eye care professionals under the same roof, we hope to give the community of Woodbury access to even more comprehensive care in a state-of-the-art facility.
The Woodbury office, which will officially open Thursday, April 28th, is located at: 135 Crossways Park Dr. Suite 101, Woodbury, NY. The office phone number is (516) 822-3911. The OCLI Vision providers working from the new Woodbury location are the same great eye care providers from OCLI Vision's former Hicksville and Plainview locations:
- Barry Fisherman, MD,
Comprehensive Ophthalmologist (formerly Long Island Eye Care)
- Mario Fracassa, MD,
Comprehensive Ophthalmologist
- Ronald J. LoPinto, MD,
Laser Cataract Surgeon & Comprehensive Ophthalmologist
- Michael Sable, MD,
Laser Cataract Surgeon & Comprehensive Ophthalmologist
(formerly Long Island Eye Care)
- Eric J. Sigler, MD,
Medical & Surgical Diseases of the Retina, Vitreous & Macula
OCLI Vision and its partners are delighted to continue working to expand access to high-quality eye care services from world-class professionals.
For more information about OCLI Vision and Spectrum Vision Partners, please contact:
Peter Spanos
Marketing Director
pspanos@spectrumvisionpartners.com
About OCLI Vision
Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (http://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology.
About Spectrum Vision Partners
Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP) (http://www.spectrumvisionpartners.com) is a leading management services organization, serving the ophthalmology sector. With nearly 1,300 employees providing world-class practice management and administrative solutions to a network of nationally renowned, multi-specialty ophthalmologists in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, SVP supports over 40 clinic locations, five state-licensed ambulatory surgery centers, and over 110 surgeons, doctors and other medical professionals. SVP provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, credential services, marketing, physician recruitment, ASC development, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management and information technology. The company's corporate service center is located at 825 East Gate Boulevard, Suite 111, Garden City, NY 11530.
Media Contact
Peter Spanos, Spectrum Vision Partners, 9174686637, pspans@spectrumvisionpartners.com
SOURCE OCLI Vision