TRENTON, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Have you practiced a home fire escape plan lately? October is National Fire Prevention Month, the perfect time to learn more about how to prevent home fires and keep your family safe in the event of a fire.
"Currently, only one-third of Americans have both developed and practiced a home fire escape plan," explains David Davis, of the New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board (NJFSAB). "Seconds really do matter when it comes to a fire. Having an escape plan with two ways out -- and practicing that plan, can mean the difference between safely escaping from a fire or tragically losing lives."
"Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety" is the 2021 theme for National Fire Prevention Week which runs from October 3-9. Sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) the observance began in October of 1925 in to commemorate the tragic Great Chicago Fire of 1871.
Davis notes that creating an escape plan, knowing the sounds of fire safety and taking measure to prevent fires go a long way, but having a fire sprinkler in your home takes saving lives and property one step further.
"Having fire sprinklers in your home can reduce the risk of dying in a fire by 80%, and reduce the risk of property damage by 70%," said Davis. "Home fire sprinklers give people more time to escape, control the spread of fire, and in some cases, can extinguish a fire in less time than it would take your local fire department to arrive on the scene."
NJFSAB is also hosting FREE Fire Sprinkler Burn Trailer Demonstrations for community groups and schools across the State to promote fire safety education and fire sprinkler awareness. To request a free demonstration for your organization visit: Burn Trailer Booking Calendar – NJFSAB & PenJerDel.
The mission of the New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board (NJFSAB) is to save lives and protect property by educating the public about fire safety, demonstrating the benefits and effectiveness of fire sprinklers in suppressing and reducing the impact of fires, and supporting fire-safe building codes and legislation. NJFSAB is a cooperative partnership advocating installation and proper care of fire sprinkler systems. Headquartered in Hamilton, N.J., the Board is comprised of unionized workers (Sprinkler Fitters Local 696), local leaders, code committee members, contractors and businesses who represent fire sprinkler construction, production, distribution and installation. For more information call 866-226-6006 or visit http://www.njfsab.org
