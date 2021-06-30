PHOENIX, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OctoClean, a leading franchisor and provider of janitorial and hospital housekeeping services, announces their expansion into the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. The expansion will provide Phoenix and neighboring cities with quality janitorial services that meet the needs of today's commercial businesses, healthcare facilities and schools.
For over 30 years, OctoClean has had the privilege of creating successful franchise owners and clean, safe work environments. OctoClean's mix of franchise partnership and support aims to bring cleaning customers the consistent, quality services they deserve.
"The Phoenix Metropolitan Area was selected as our first out of state venture because of its diverse population, unprecedented growth and the need to transform the current janitorial service offering climate," said COO Matthew Stowe. "OctoClean is and always will be a company that is people first. This region needs a partner that will serve its entrepreneurs with dignity and respect, while providing a system that is proven effective and profitable."
About OctoClean
OctoClean is an enterprise whose purpose is to transform the janitorial industry. The company empowers and enables people to achieve their goals of business ownership and creates programs and services that thrill their customers. OctoClean's mission is to have the rewards and freedom of successful franchise ownership available to all people.
