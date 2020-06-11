Ocular_Innovations.jpg
By Ocular Innovations, Inc.

BOISE, Idaho, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocular Innovations CEO, Michael Boerner, announced AutoLobby™; a new innovative "text to the car" service to help Ophthalmologists and Optometrists re-launch their practices as they open with COVID-19 patient workflow protocols. 

AutoLobby™ is an SMS texting system that, for $59.00 per month, gives a practice the ability to manage patient staging in the parking lot, convey relevant information including brief videos to the patient, and send a text message when it's time to enter the building.

"COVID-19 and the subsequent 'shelter in place' requirements had a detrimental impact on our practice. We're excited about Ocular Innovations and its new product, AutoLobby™, helping us open our doors, re-start patient appointment and communication momentum, and put us on a path to good financial health," said Dr. Jerry Sude, President, Novus Clinic Total Eye Care in Akron, OH.

Ocular Innovations, based in Boise, Idaho provides innovative mobile-video engagement technologies without the use of Apps, passwords, and email addresses. Its services include VideoText™, Simple 5 Star™ Google Reviews, and new AutoLobby™ platform.

"At Ocular Innovations, we recognize that COVID-19 and statewide stay at home orders have materially impacted practices and staff teams. As doors reopen to treat patients, we are doing everything possible to help practices manage the new workflows that now include the 'blacktop waiting room' required by State social distancing guidelines.  We are excited to help practices return to financial health and delivering great patient experiences," said Michael Boerner, Founder and CEO.

About Ocular Innovations, Inc.
To learn more, visit: www.ocularinnovationsinc.com  

Media Contact
Michael Boerner
Tel: (208) 602-9090
Email: michaelb@ocularinnovationsinc.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.