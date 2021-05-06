Ocular Innovations is ushering in a new era of patient, manufacturer and consumer engagement. Their ability to deliver relevant, short-form video content to end users without use of an app, email, password, or login creates consistent messaging and patient engagement, empowerment, and confidence while delivering frictionless improvements in care delivery. The Ocular Innovations’ platform capabilities, including robust data analytics that provide visibility and value of the patient experience. (PRNewsfoto/Ocular Innovations, Inc.)