- OCS-01 meets primary endpoints demonstrating superior efficacy and safety vs vehicle in the treatment of inflammation and pain following cataract surgery with a once-daily regimen - SKYGGN is the second positive trial with OCS-01 highlighting its potential for treating both front-of-the-eye and retinal diseases such as DME - Positive results validate the Solubilizing NanoParticle (SNP) formulation technology in developing topical treatments for front-of-the-eye with less frequent administrations and non-invasive eye drop for retinal diseases Data presented by Eric Donnenfeld, M.D. at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting, held online on May 16-17, 2020