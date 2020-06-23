LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oculis S.A., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative topical ophthalmic treatments to improve the sight and lives of patients, today announced that Riad Sherif M.D., CEO, plans to present an overview of the company at the upcoming Virtual European Biotech Investor Day 2020 hosted by Solebury Trout, Goodwin, Deutsche Bank and Nasdaq. During the 20-minute presentation, participants will be able to submit questions electronically with answers provided at the discretion of the company on an individual basis afterwards. Details are as follows:
Date/Time: Thursday June 25, at 12:00 p.m. EDT / 6:00 p.m. CET
To access the presentation, please login HERE:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2408/35369
The presentation will remain available for 60 days following the presentation.
About Oculis
Oculis S.A. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative topical ophthalmic treatments using its innovative formulation technologies to improve the sight and lives of patients.
Oculis' novel topical (eye drop) treatments are non-invasive and represent an unprecedented technical advance for patients with retinal and front-of-the-eye diseases.
The Company's leading clinical candidates include:
- OCS-01 is a novel formulation of dexamethasone using Oculis' proprietary Solubilizing Nanoparticle (SNP) technology. It has successfully completed two Phase 2 clinical trials: in Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and for treating inflammation and pain following cataract surgery. OCS-01 has the potential to provide the first non-invasive treatment option for DME patients and the first once a day, preservative free steroid for inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
- OCS-02 is a novel topical anti-TNF alpha antibody and was in-licensed from Novartis. It has successfully completed two Phase 2 clinical trials in Acute Anterior Uveitis and in Dry Eye Disease.
In addition, Oculis' formulation discovery focus and capabilities are enabling the development of a pipeline of topical drugs targeting sight-threatening eye diseases that affect both the anterior and posterior segments of the eye.
Oculis has an experienced management team from global ophthalmic companies and is supported by leading international life science investors. Oculis is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with research operations in Iceland and France.
To learn more, visit www.oculis.com.
Contacts
Oculis
Dr. Riad Sherif, CEO
riad.sherif@oculis.com
Louie-Anne Gauthier, VP, Strategic Marketing and BD&L
louie-anne.gauthier@oculis.com
Investor Relations
Burns McClellan
John Grimaldi
+1-212-213-0006 x362
jgrimaldi@burnsmc.com
Media Relations
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Mark Swallow / Sylvie Berrebi
oculis@citigatedewerogerson.com
+44-(0)7903-737703 / +44-(0)7714-306525