AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODG by MCG, an MCG Health company, announces the launch of its latest solution, ODG for Auto Injury. This new suite of web-based software applications provides both user-friendly and automated tools to support the proactive management of auto injury claims according to evidence-based guidance. The optimization of the claims process helps support the appropriate treatment for injured drivers and passengers and can reduce costs before they are incurred.
ODG for Auto Injury provides users with the ability to build cost models for injury resolution and forecast claim-specific injury durations. In addition, its enhanced clinical content and treatment guidelines give case managers the information to better understand medical conditions that impact injured drivers or passengers as well as the potential complications that could delay improvements in health. ODG for Auto Injury also contains a tool that can accurately measure the correlation between appropriate medical interventions and optimal healthcare outcomes.
ODG is widely used in the workers' compensation space where its solutions have been adopted by 11 U.S. states to guide medical necessity determinations that drive successful return-to-work outcomes with well-vetted, scientific data. In 2020, ODG successfully leveraged its robust foundation of evidence-based clinical information and claims analytics to expand into the disability space.
"With over 3 million people injured in car accidents every year, the launch of ODG for Auto Injury introduces evidence-based practices, data insights, and new technologies to support professionals managing both first- and third-party claims," said Phil LeFevre, Managing Director of ODG by MCG. "ODG for Auto Injury helps us support appropriate treatments, efficient claims management, and an optimal recovery experience for a whole new population."
An ODG for Auto Injury Launch Webinar will be held on July 27th at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) which will include a full demo of the new content and tools. Interested participants can sign up here: https://info.mcg.com/odg-webinar-introducing-auto-injury.html
