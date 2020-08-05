SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Off Day Trainer (offdaytrainer.com), a software company managed by RELENTLESS Management Group (BeRelentless.com), has become the first beta integration partner on the new Mindbody Partner Store.
"Within days of hearing that gyms were closing, we began the process of connecting to the Mindbody platform," said Geoff Chaney, CEO of Off Day Trainer. "We expedited the development of our new remote fitness challenges and corporate wellness programing, which are both designed to help generate new leads and revenue for studio owners. Additionally, during COVID-19, all upfront fees for access to our resources and technology have been waived.
Our partnership with Mindbody couldn't be timelier. We're going to help many studio owners rebound and thrive over the coming months. Never has a technology stack like this been more essential than right now."
"At a time when face-to-face fitness experiences remain difficult to schedule, Off Day Trainer stepped in with a timely engagement tool that our customers can leverage to boost interactions with their clients," said Jaimie Fucillo, Vice President of Partnerships at Mindbody. "Technology is playing an important role in staying connected and with integrations such as these, we are able to deliver additional value and support to our customers."
About Off Day Trainer
Off Day Trainer, managed by Relentless Management Group (BeRelentless.com) is a remote training and communication platform designed to help fitness professionals engage and motivate their clients during the times when they cannot be face-to-face with them. With the integration into Mindbody, studio owners can now pull active "opt-in" client information into their Off Day Trainer account and place them into various different challenge programs and preconfigured automation workflows, visit offdaytrainer.com.
About Mindbody
Mindbody is the leading technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrated health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage, and transact with wellness providers in their local communities and around the world. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.
Media Contact:
Alex Minicucci, CEO
RELENTLESS Management Group, LLC
244757@email4pr.com
844-245-7048