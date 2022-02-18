COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Letts, CEO of InVestUSA of Columbia, South Carolina, announced that his organization is bestowing the InVest USA Heroism Award to Corporal Annette Goodyear of the North East Police Department in Maryland for her bravery and selfless act of saving a middle school student from being hit by a vehicle. She courageously pushed the student away from the approaching car, sustaining the impact of the car instead.
"Corporal Goodyear exemplified the heart of law enforcement nationwide when she placed the life of a stranger above her own. Daily across America, our law enforcement officers put their lives at risk of death to protect and serve members of the community they don't even know. Their selfless acts truly come from the heart. These are America's Hero's, deserving of our recognition, honor, and gratitude."
Letts added, "The era we live in today, with such radical ideas as "Defunding the Police", must come to an end. Such demonizing of our officers and cutting budgets to the point of not being able to afford the necessary equipment, including Active Shooter Vests, so they can return safely to their families is a travesty.
"It is time all Americans join us in standing with our hero's of the thin blue line, and the presentation of this recognition to Corporal Goodyear is one small step in that right direction," said Michael Letts of Columbia, SC.
InVest USA is a nonprofit 501c3, a national grassroots organization, helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs.
