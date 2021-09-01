CORALVILLE, Iowa, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hockey players are known for playing with their whole body. Arms, legs, and heads are all at risk for these players as are their teeth. Having a designated dental team available for the hockey players provides preventative and emergency dental services to keep the team healthy all season.
That is the reason the Heartlanders, a professional minor league ice hockey team in the ECHL based in Coralville, Iowa has designated The Family Dental Center as their Official Dentist. The Family Dental Center joins Steindler Orthopedic Clinic who has been named the Official Team Doctors, Therapy and Rehabilitation for the Heartlanders for the 2021 - 2022 hockey season.
Dentistry is one of the defining characteristics of a hockey player and players that still have their front teeth intact have team dentists, commonly called the unsung heroes of the team.
As the Official Dentist, the dental team at The Family Dental Center will be providing preventative services such as custom formed mouthguards and regularly scheduled checkups and cleanings. They will also be available for emergency visits, cosmetic dentistry as needed and other dental services.
"Our dental team at The Family Dental Center will be working closely with the hockey team on and off season," states Dr. David Gugliano. "Ultimately, we are also looking forward to providing opportunities to educate, not only the Heartlanders team members, but their fans on the importance of good quality oral health."
The Heartlanders are the newest hockey team to join the ECHL and will hit the ice for their first season game on October 22nd as they welcome the Kansas City Mavericks at Xtream Arena, 200 E 9th Street, Coralville, IA.
The Family Dental Center is located 2781 Oakdale Blvd, Suite 3, in Coralville and are members of the Iowa Dental Association and American Dental Association. For more information call 319-351-3414 and go to http://www.thefamilydentalcenter.com. Follow along on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Cheryl O'Hern, Spin Markket, +1 (515) 302-8026, cheryl.ohern@spinmarkket.com
SOURCE Family Dental Center