KAPOLEI, Hawaii, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Ohana Health Plan announced it has named Sherie Smalley, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer for Hawaii. Dr. Smalley will report directly to Scott Sivik, 'Ohana Health Plan's Plan President and CEO.
In her role, Dr. Smalley will oversee the plan's medical strategy and clinical direction of healthcare services and quality improvements to help ensure high-quality health outcomes for 'Ohana Health Plan members.
"Dr. Smalley is a highly accomplished physician and healthcare executive with more than 20 years of experience delivering care to those populations most in need," said Sivik. "Her leadership will be instrumental in addressing the overall health and wellbeing of our members, as well as the social factors – such as food access, housing and transportation – that are so critical to healthy outcomes."
Prior to joining 'Ohana Health Plan, Dr. Smalley served as medical director at AlohaCare, a local nonprofit health plan in Hawaii. She also served as senior medical director for medical policy at UPMC Health Plan in Pittsburgh where she chaired the technology assessment committee and oversaw evidence-based coverage policies and held leadership roles in California's MediCal Medicaid program.
Dr. Smalley received her bachelor's degree in psychology from Sonoma State University and her medical degree from the University of California, Davis. She completed her residency at Kaiser Permanente's San Francisco Medical Center and practiced medicine in North California for a decade. Dr. Smalley is board certified in anatomic and clinical pathology.
"I have a passion for improving health outcomes by promoting patient-centered, high-quality care," said Dr. Smalley. "Working in collaboration with our state partners, network of providers, and local community-based organizations, I look forward to delivering on our mission to help our members live better, healthier lives."
As of March 31, 2020, 'Ohana Health Plan serves 54,000 Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Plan (PDP) members across the state.
About 'Ohana Health Plan
'Ohana Health Plan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (WellCare) across the state. 'Ohana Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.wellcare.com/hawaii.