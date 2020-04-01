COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio-based startup SHARE Mobility specializes in helping businesses get people where they need to go. Now, with shelter-in-place orders sweeping the nation, the mobility company is using its resources to help businesses bring critical items directly to people's homes.
Using its software platform and virtual dispatch service, the company hopes to ease pressure on essential businesses that are reacting to the sudden and increased demand for last mile delivery services. SHARE will support organizations that do not have a reliable home delivery service in place and organizations that need additional capacity.
"There are critical supplies that need to be delivered and the current infrastructure is just not built to deal with the increased demand," said SHARE Founder and CEO Ryan McManus. "Businesses are scrambling to get people the food and medicine they need, so it makes sense to do what we can to help them solve this problem."
Beyond its own fleet of vehicles in Ohio, the company is also working with other transportation companies across the country—enabling them to turn their own fleets of "people-moving" vehicles into supply delivery vehicles using SHARE's software platform.
SHARE is well-positioned to help these companies because its software was built to handle high volumes of transportation requests, build delivery routes, send out orders to a shared network of vehicles and run the entire process through a central dispatch hub.
"Our software is built to help businesses route inbound requests to available vehicles," added McManus. "Whether they need help getting people to their jobs or bringing food, medicine and other essentials to their homes, we can adapt. Now we want to help other transportation companies do the same."
To learn more, visit ridewithshare.com
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, SHARE Microtransit offers a transportation solution between mass transportation and individually owned, single-occupancy vehicles. We develop dynamic mobility services to address transportation demands with a goal to increase access in our community while decreasing costs for riders. We know that access to transportation is far from equal, and we strive to break down old-world models to accelerate a change to smarter mobility for communities. Our software allows us to quickly create efficient routes that group together riders going the same way at the same time. SHARE Microtransit services are available through participating employers, schools, municipalities, and senior living communities. Learn more at ridewithshare.com.