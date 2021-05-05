LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When working to combat nicotine addiction, the team at Oklahoma Smokes found that Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) was missing something, and less than 10% had a success rate with cold turkey.
Part of what was missing was a lack of product that spoke to the physical, habitual, and social patterns around smoking.
They launched a product to help smokers quit smoking, without quitting smoking all at once. They've created a substitute: a nicotine-free, tobacco-free cigarette alternative that allows smokers to satisfy their cravings and habits without the addictive component of nicotine. The product is made with organically-grown hemp flower, which is rich in CBD.
According to the Center for Disease Control in 2018, fewer than one in ten adult cigarette smokers succeed in quitting each year, while over half of them attempted to in the previous year. There are two methods of combating smoking addictions that are primarily utilized: substituting nicotine intake through another product like a gum or patch, and simply going 'cold turkey.' In implementing either strategy though, there is no substitute to the social activity that smoking provides, and Oklahoma Smokes sought to change that. Their goal is to offer users something that satisfies the urge to smoke, while also removing nicotine from the equation: hemp cigarettes. These are made with all-natural hemp-flower sourced from California, with eight percent CBD and very faint amounts of THC (less than 0.3%), and are designed to smoke similarly to a light cigarette. Oklahoma Smokes has openly published their lab certifications, and work to ensure that every batch of hemp is free from additives, toxins, and pesticides.
A study published in the US National Library of Medicine's PubMed Central (PMC) Database has also found that an oral dose of CBD can work to reduce satisfaction gained from cigarettes while not negatively impacting tobacco cravings or withdrawals. This means that users of Oklahoma Smokes may find themselves less dependent on them, and have a pathway to successfully quitting smoking. In their initial pilot programs the company has found success in this strategy, noting that users who also utilize NRT have been able to successfully quit. Their findings indicated that many cigarette smokers found themselves with the urge to smoke something, even if it was not necessarily a tobacco cigarette. When introduced to Oklahoma Smokes, these users were able to satisfy those cravings as a stop-gap measure while also waning themselves off of nicotine using other means.
They have also reported strong month-to-month growth in their online sales since launching in Q3 of 2020, and are receiving more and more success stories.
One customer said "I'm so thankful for Oklahoma Smokes. I've tried everything over 40 years to quit. Now I'm 3 months in and I don't need a cig. If I have a craving, I light up an Oklahoma smoke. It fulfills the habit of smoking without the addictive nicotine. I still get to do my familiar rituals of walking the dogs in the evening with a smoke. I still get to hang outside with smoker friends. Since I've broken my addiction to nicotine, I smoke way less than before because I'm not an addict. I now can just enjoy the smoke for what it was - a 5 minute break from the world."
Founded in the third quarter of 2020, Oklahoma Smokes offers hemp cigarettes to help those fighting smoking addictions. With materials grown locally in California, these cigarettes fill the social and habitual void left by the act of smoking a cigarette, while also reducing the urge to smoke in general with small doses of CBD. Those wanting to stop smoking can visit https://itsoklahomas.com/ and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.
