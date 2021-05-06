ATLANTA, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics – Atlanta's premier full-service dermatology practice – will be participating in free skin cancer screenings in honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Screenings take place 8:30 a.m.-Noon May 8 at Peachtree Road Farmers Market (The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road N.W., Atlanta).
"We've been coordinating this event for 14 years," says Dr. Jodi Ganz of Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics. "It allows for greater education about skin cancer and preventative care. It's a wonderful opportunity to help more people."
As many as 10 area dermatologists will volunteer to perform exposed skin exams. These exams take place outdoors in open air, allowing the physicians to screen any easily visible parts of a patient. Doctors will check the hot spots where skin cancer is likely to form, which is typically around the neck, arms, hands, and face. Each patient will get a write-up of their examination. If anything looks serious, doctors will make additional recommendations and referrals. This is a great opportunity to get examined by a board-certified dermatologist for free.
COVID-19 safety procedures will be in place, including the use of masks, social distancing, hand sanitizer, and temperature checks.
"Despite the current pandemic, we feel it's more important than ever to offer this service to the public," Dr. Ganz explains. "We're especially excited about serving the market's farmers, who are susceptible to skin cancer due to outdoor labor."
Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics organized the event in partnership with the Atlanta Association for Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery. It's sponsored by the American Academy of Dermatology as part of their Spot Me initiative to provide people an opportunity to receive free skin cancer screenings, and increase education and awareness around skin cancer prevention.
Annual Skin Cancer Screening
Time and Date: 8:30 a.m.-Noon. May 8.
Location: Peachtree Road Farmers Market at the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road N.W., Atlanta.
