WALTHAM, Mass., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olaris, Inc, a precision medicine company leveraging metabolomics and machine learning for the discovery and development of Biomarkers of Response (BoRs) to optimize treatments and patient outcomes, is pleased to announce the company's presentation on the identification of metabolic signatures in plasma samples associated with therapeutic response in metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) has been selected for poster presentation at the upcoming 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, to be held virtually April 10th - 15th.
The presentation, led by Olaris Metabolite Scientist Dr. Chandrashekhar Honrao, highlights the use of Olaris' BoR platform to identify metabolic signatures correlated with overall survival and to predict response or resistance to treatment in patients with advanced GIST.
"Targeted treatments have revolutionized cancer care, especially for GIST. However, due to patient heterogeneity it remains challenging to know who will benefit from one therapy over another. This study is particularly exciting as we were able to demonstrate and validate in an independent set of patient samples that metabolite biomarkers either before treatment or during treatment can identify patients with favorable clinical outcomes" said Dr. Elizabeth O'Day, CEO and Founder of Olaris.
Dr. Filip Janku, Associate Professor in the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and senior author on the study, added "The differences observed in overall survival based on metabolite levels from a pre-treatment sample represent encouraging data that metabolite biomarkers may be able to provide both prognostic and predictive readouts and warrant further study."
The presentation details are as follows:
Title: Plasma-based metabolic profiling in metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST)
Abstract Number: 5297
Available on Demand: Friday April 9th at 12:01 a.m EDT
Session Title: Biomarkers Predictive of Therapeutic Benefit
Presenting Author: Chandrashekhar Honrao, Metabolomics Scientist II, Olaris Inc.
A copy of the above referenced abstract can be viewed online through the AACR meeting website at https://www.aacr.org/. Following the presentation, the data presented will be available on the Company's website at http://www.olarisbor.com/research.
About Olaris
Olaris is working to fundamentally change how diseases are treated by leveraging our proprietary metabolomics and machine learning platform to identify Biomarker of Response (BoR) signatures. Olaris develops BoR in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) to empower patients, providers, and biopharma to pursue the most effective treatment. To learn more, visit http://www.olarisbor.com.
