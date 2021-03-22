WALTHAM, Mass., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olaris, Inc., a precision medicine company leveraging metabolomics and machine learning for the discovery and development of Biomarkers of Response (BoRs) to optimize treatments and patient outcomes, today announced the Company has been selected as the newest member of Microsoft for Startups – a global program that helps scale promising technology startups. Olaris will have access to Microsoft's technologies and advisory capabilities through the program, including expanded Microsoft Azure resources and a robust process to expand commercial offerings through collaborations within Microsoft's global partner ecosystem.
Olaris' participation in the program will enable streamlined development and scaling of the company's BoR in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests. Expanded access to Olaris BoR technology will provide value for stakeholders within the biotechnology, diagnostic, and healthcare system.
Olaris' BoR tests are developed using a combination of metabolomics, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) to discover metabolite signatures correlated with response or resistance (non-response) to a specific therapy. Olaris is currently developing BoRs in immune response, neurodegeneration and oncology.
"We are incredibly excited to join this elite program within Microsoft for Startups," said Founder & CEO, Dr. Elizabeth O'Day. "The technical expertise and access to premier Azure offerings provided by the program will accelerate the development of our innovative BoR diagnostic products. With Microsoft's help we are on our way to building a robust biomarker pipeline to be able to repeatedly deliver products that impact patient care."
"Olaris' mission - to transform how diseases are diagnosed and treated - is bold and represents the types of companies we want to align with as part of our startup program," said Sally Frank, WW Lead, Health & Life Sciences at Microsoft for Startups. "Olaris's BoR technology has the potential to remove the guesswork in medicine, leading to improved patient outcomes, decreased exposure to unnecessary side effects, and reduced health care costs. We look forward to playing a significant role in serving our joint customers."
About Olaris
Olaris is working to fundamentally change how diseases are treated by leveraging our proprietary metabolomics and machine learning platform to identify Biomarker of Response (BoR) signatures. Olaris develops BoR in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) to empower patients, providers, and biopharma to pursue the most effective treatment. To learn more, visit http://www.olarisbor.com.
