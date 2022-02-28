FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olaris, Inc, a precision medicine company leveraging metabolomics and machine learning for the discovery and development of Biomarkers of Response (BoRs) to optimize treatments and patient outcomes, announced today that Olaris Founder and CEO Dr. Elizabeth O'Day will present virtually at the Truist Securities AI Symposium – Biotech & Tools. The symposium will take place virtually on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
The presentation by Dr. O'Day will discuss the unique combination of metabolomics and machine learning used by Olaris to develop diagnostics to empower patients that they have the right diagnosis and are on the right treatment path.
In addition to speakers, the symposium also features 3 panels, with focuses on applying AI to synthetic biology and therapeutics, utilizing deep learning and quantum physics for drug development, and integrated platforms for AI-based drug discovery. The keynote address will feature a discussion by Pfizer covering the use of AI and pharma in development of the COVID vaccine. A full agenda for the event can be found at: https://www.openexc.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/AI-Symposium-Agenda-2.24.pdf .
Registration for the symposium can be accessed for free via https://truist-securities-2022-ai-symposium-biotech-tools.videoshowcase.net/login. The presentation will also be available via a link posted at https://www.olarisbor.com/news on the day of the symposium.
About Olaris
Olaris is working to fundamentally change how diseases are treated by leveraging our proprietary metabolomics and machine learning platform to identify Biomarker of Response (BoR) signatures. Olaris develops BoR in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) to empower patients, providers, and biopharma to pursue the most effective treatment. To learn more, visit http://www.olarisbor.com.
