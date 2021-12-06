FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olaris, Inc, a precision medicine company leveraging metabolomics and machine learning for the discovery and development of Biomarkers of Response (BoRs) to optimize treatments and patient outcomes, announced today that it will present new data on the identification of metabolic signatures in matched plasma and serum samples associated with tumor proliferation in early-stage breast cancer (eBC) patients treated with Cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitors (CDK4/6i) at the upcoming San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® to be held December 7-10, 2021.
The presentation, conducted in collaboration with Dr. Cynthia Ma, Professor of Medicine, Division of Oncology at Washington University in St. Louis, highlights the use of Olaris' BoR platform to identify metabolic signatures associated with tumor proliferation, an indicator of treatment resistance, in eBC patients treated with CDK4/6i. Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer and is the second leading cause of death in women worldwide. CDK4/6i have demonstrated clinical utility extending progression-free survival and overall survival for advanced hormone receptor-positive and HER2 negative breast cancer patients. The efficacy in eBC is unclear, with conflicting results from adjuvant CDK4/6i trials on invasive disease-free survival. There is a critical need to identify BoRs to determine which, if any, eBC patients could benefit from this treatment. Metabolism is influenced by both genome and environment, and changes in the metabolome can be correlated with drug responsiveness. Thus, metabolite BoRs may serve to identify eBC patients for which CDK4/6i would offer a therapeutic benefit.
Olaris study lead Chen Dong commented, "We analyzed over 360 samples from 50 eBC patients during this analysis. The breadth of samples allowed us to address long-standing questions in the field of metabolomics including a direct comparison of plasma and serum to reveal intrinsic differences between biofluids. Further, the longitudinal samples allowed us to map metabolic choreography associated with response to treatment. This is an exciting first step towards identifying a biomarker to guide CDK4/6 use in early-stage patients."
Dr. Elizabeth O'Day, CEO and Founder of Olaris added, "CDK4/6 inhibitors have proven a powerful weapon in the fight against breast cancer. Knowing which patients will benefit and when to utilize them is critical. We are encouraged that our BoR signatures were able to differentiate early-stage breast cancer patients that benefited from this therapy with high accuracy. A larger independent validation study is on-going, and we look forward to sharing those results."
The abstract accepted for the poster presentation at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®, taking place on December 7-10, 2021, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas with simultaneous virtual conference:
Identifying a metabolite signature that correlates with tumor proliferation in early-stage breast cancer patients treated with CDK4/6 inhibitors from matched plasma and serum samples (#1307), Chen Dong (Olaris, Inc.) et al.
- Program Number: P5-13-20
- Poster Session 5: December 10, 2021 from 7:00 AM – 8:30 AM
Following the presentation, the data presented will be available on the Company's website at http://www.olarisbor.com/research.
About Olaris
Olaris is working to fundamentally change how diseases are treated by leveraging our proprietary metabolomics and machine learning platform to identify Biomarker of Response (BoR) signatures. Olaris develops BoR in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) to empower patients, providers, and biopharma to pursue the most effective treatment. To learn more, visit http://www.olarisbor.com.
