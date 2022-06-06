Novel urinary metabolite-based signature differentiates rejection from PVAN infection, a complication associated with over-immunosuppression, in renal transplant patients
As a follow-up to the company's presentation in May 2022 at the International Transplant Science (ITS) meeting, the ATC 2022 presentation will describe the continuation of a multi-year collaboration between Olaris and Dr. Dirk Kuypers, Professor of Medicine and Chair of the Laboratory of Nephrology at the University of Leuven, to identify a biomarker signature for over-immunosuppression in kidney transplant recipients. Olaris' researchers expanded the study to 115 kidney transplant recipients, with longitudinal samples including 371 urine samples. They applied the urine metabolite-based score to patients with different clinical statuses at 90 days through 2 years post-transplant. The myOLARIS-KTdx kidney transplant status score was highly accurate at distinguishing patients who experienced immune-mediated graft rejection from those experiencing polyomavirus-associated nephropathy (PVAN), a specific complication of over-immunosuppression that occurs in 10% of patients following kidney transplantation and leads to graft loss in more than 50% of cases. Further, myOLARIS-KTdx identified patients that retained stable graft function for 2 years with no infection or rejection events. The score also distinguished patients at risk of later PVAN development. The results of the study establish a non-invasive signature for potential use in monitoring kidney transplant status and add novel insight to the appropriate balance of immunosuppressant treatment for kidney transplant patients.
"One of the greatest unmet clinical needs in kidney transplant is the ability to find the appropriate level of immunosuppressant for an individual patient. Too little or too much of the drug can have drastic consequences for a patient, and it's challenging to differentiate under-immunosuppression from over-immunosuppression based on symptoms alone. The myOLARIS-KTdx metabolite signature represents a non-invasive urine test that aligns with the pathology of a biopsy. This could improve outcomes and patient experience and allow early intervention to change the course of clinical management to prevent graft loss," said Dr. Elizabeth O'Day, CEO and Founder of Olaris.
