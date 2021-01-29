TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are an established class of biopharmaceuticals with therapeutic applications in oncology and beyond. Antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates (AOCs) are a growing sub-class of ADCs that utilize the oligonucleotide functionality in combination with the antibody's exquisite targeting ability and improved biodistribution profile. This approach significantly broadens the therapeutic potential of oligonucleotide-based drugs.
Oligonucleotides, as drug molecules, suffer from several drawbacks such as instability, impaired pharmacokinetics (PK), poor cellular uptake and sub-optimal tissue targeting. Chemical modification of oligonucleotides is therefore frequently required to transform a base sequence into a viable medicine.
As AOC therapeutic drug development grows, there is a need to for robust, reproducible, and well-defined scale–up and manufacture processes to generate well characterised material for clinical trials. While the process development challenges of ADCs are focused on maximizing the loading of drug molecules to the antibody and minimizing the release of free payload, AOC development and manufacture has its own set of unique challenges.
In this webinar, panelists will review oligonucleotide bioconjugates focusing upon their design, development, analysis and manufacture. Case studies which illustrate the chemical processes used in oligonucleotide conjugation and the analytics required to support development and manufacture will be presented.
Join expert speakers from Abzena, Dr. Campbell Bunce, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Matthew Bird, PhD, Scientific Fellow; and Dr. Juan Carlos Cordova, Principal Scientist, in a live webinar on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK) to learn more about the drug development applications of oligonucleotide conjugation and hear case studies which illustrate the chemistry used to overcome challenges in their construction.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Oligonucleotide ADC Design and Development – An Emerging Field Building on the Success of ADCs in Cancer.
