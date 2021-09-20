VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olive Fertility Centre and Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society (CFAS) would like to congratulate Dr Jason Hitkari, Olive co-founder-and co-director, on successfully completing his term as the CFAS President.
Dr Hitkari served as President of the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society (CFAS) for the 2020-2021 term. He assumed the role of President during the COVID 19 pandemic and has provided critical leadership during this time of disruption and change in the field of assisted reproduction.
"It has been a pleasure working with Dr Jason Hitkari as the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society (CFAS) President this past year. With all COVID's uncertainties, Jason was a calm and reassuring leader for the CFAS Board and team. Jason assisted us in accomplishing many milestones as CFAS President, including implementing the CFAS compliance seal, updating the CFAS bylaws, completing the 2021-2024 Strategic Plan, and paving the way for the first CFAS hybrid Annual Meeting with both virtual and in-person attendance options. The CFAS is extremely grateful to have had Jason as our President, his collaborative leadership has meant a lot to us over this past year, we thank him for his time, dedication and commitment to the CFAS and its mission."
The Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society is Canada's national organization of professionals dealing with reproductive medicine. Its mission is to responsibly advance reproductive science and medicine in Canada through leadership, research, and guidance.
The COVID 19 pandemic has highlighted the essential role that CFAS plays in providing guidance to reproductive medical professionals and fertility clinics across Canada. Dr Hitkari, along with other CFAS board members, has been instrumental in drafting guiding principles to assist Canadian ART clinics to resume services and care for patients in a safe way.
While the coronavirus pandemic brought on new anxieties and obstacles, it has also provided new opportunities to rethink fertility care. "It's a great honour to have been elected president of CFAS by my peers and to have served during this challenging time," says Dr Hitkari. "We learned how to provide care remotely, how to rethink our offices and clinics to maintain social distancing and prepare for the world as it is now. Ultimately, we were able to continue to provide excellent care even during a global pandemic. In recognition of this accomplishment, the theme for this year's conference is "Thriving through change: from virtual medicine and viruses to technology and techniques."
Dr Hitkari completed his training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and went on to do a formal fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at The University of Toronto (Mt. Sinai). In addition to acting as co-director of Olive Fertility Centre, Dr Hitkari is a Clinical Associate Professor at UBC.
Nationally recognized as a dedicated and award-winning educator, Dr Hitkari coordinates the UBC Medical School undergraduate teaching in the areas of reproduction and infertility. He is a past examiner in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. As patient advocate, Dr. Hitkari has served as a board member for the Infertility Awareness Association of Canada and is proud of being the recipient of the H. Hill Humanitarian award for exceptional patient care.

Located in Vancouver, BC, Olive Fertility Centre is one of Canada's largest IVF and prenatal diagnosis centres. With an advanced IVF lab, and innovative programs that include Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT-A), egg freezing, and prenatal NIPT testing, Olive Fertility (olivefertility.com) provides comprehensive fertility care to infertile couples, single women, and LGBTQ2 individuals.
