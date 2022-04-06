Olive Fertility Centre Kelowna welcomes new fertility specialist Dr Jill Griffiths
VANCOUVER, B.C., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olive Fertility Centre Kelowna is delighted to announce that Jill Griffiths, MD FRCSC, has joined Olive Fertility Kelowna. Like many fertility centres across Canada, Olive Fertility Kelowna has experienced a surge in fertility patients during the pandemic. According to Medical Director Dr Kathy Wise the addition of a new fertility specialist will cut the wait time for new patients in half, from two months to one month.
"I am very excited to welcome Dr Jill Griffiths to our Kelowna team. She has years of experience in our field and brings a positive attitude, tremendous work ethic, and expertise that our patients and staff will benefit from. Welcome to the family!" says Dr Wise.
Born in Edmonton, Alberta, Dr Griffiths obtained her Bachelor of Medical Sciences degree from the University of Alberta. She then completed Medical School at U of A in 2001, followed by a Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology. After initially practicing General Obstetrics and Gynecology in Edmonton from 2006 until 2013, Dr Griffiths began practicing as a fertility physician at the Royal Alexandra Hospital and Pacific Center for Reproductive Medicine where she helped build many families. In addition to her clinical practice, Dr Griffiths was an Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of Alberta where she enjoyed being a clinical preceptor to both medical students and residents. Dr Griffiths was also very active with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta as a physician peer facilitator and practice reviewer.
In early 2021, Dr Griffiths moved with her family from Edmonton to Kelowna and is excited to join the Olive Fertility Kelowna team.
"I feel very fortunate and excited to be joining the amazing team at Olive Fertility Kelowna. I look forward to helping build families and providing compassionate care to our patients as they pursue their fertility goals." says Dr Griffiths.
Olive Fertility Centre is one of Canada's largest IVF and prenatal diagnosis centres with clinics in Vancouver, Surrey, Kelowna, and Victoria. With an advanced IVF lab, and innovative programs that include Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT-A), egg freezing, and prenatal NIPT testing, Olive Fertility (olivefertility.com) provides comprehensive patient-centred fertility care.
