VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olive Fertility Centre is delighted to announce that Dr Kristy Cho MD FRCSC has joined Olive Fertility Vancouver.
"I can't tell you how lucky we are to have Dr Cho join Olive. She brings kindness, intelligence and empathy to patient care which aligns with Olive's values," says Olive co-director Dr Beth Taylor. "I've known Dr Cho for many years and know she has good surgical skills, that she can think 'outside the box' and put patients' needs first. I'm really looking forward to working and learning with her."
Born in Hong Kong and raised in British Columbia, Dr Cho is fluent in both English and Cantonese. After obtaining her medical degree from the University of British Columbia, she completed an obstetrics and gynecology residency and then went on to obtain her fellowship in Gynecologic Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI).
"I am delighted and honoured to be joining the Olive family. Olive Fertility Centre delivers best-in-class patient-centered care; furthermore, each staff member is tremendously warm, caring, and passionate about providing the best outcomes for their patients. I am looking forward to helping families navigate their fertility journey and achieve their family planning goals," says Dr Cho.
With a particular interest in recurrent pregnancy loss, PCOS, and egg freezing, Dr Cho has carried out numerous research projects aimed at improving women's health, including projects to better understand ultrasound use in early pregnancy, the prognosis of patients with recurrent pregnancy loss, and the effectiveness of various fertility treatment protocols. She was recognized for excellence in minimally invasive surgery in 2019.
Olive Fertility Centre is one of Canada's largest IVF and prenatal diagnosis centres. With an advanced IVF lab, and innovative programs that include Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT-A), egg freezing, and prenatal NIPT testing, Olive Fertility (olivefertility.com) provides comprehensive fertility care.
