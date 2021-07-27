OLNEY, Md., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The face and neck are the parts of the body that are key to a youthful appearance. Because of the delicateness of the skin in those areas, they age faster than the rest of the body. People become insecure as the structure of the skin loses its form and becomes saggy. Face and Neck Contouring is a procedure used to redefine a patient's face and neck, inviting and maintaining a more youthful appearance. This procedure was added to Olney Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery services due to Dr. Tebyanian's interest in assisting his patients in achieving a youthful appearance. This led to Olney Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery's announcement of their deployment of new groundbreaking technology, called EmbraceRF.
EmbraceRF uses heat energy in the form of radiofrequency which can be applied to the facial skin and underlying fat layer. The radiofrequency causes the fat to melt and produce robust collagen inside the skin, which will reverse the aging process and promote a youthful appearance. The EmbraceRF procedures are best for:
Patients who had facial cosmetic surgery but have relapses and need maintenance.
Patients who need facial cosmetic surgery but cannot have it done due to financial or health reasons.
Patients who do not want the surgery because of all associated risks like scarring.
Patients who are not a candidate for the surgical procedure due to mild to moderate skin laxity and sagging.
Patients also prefer EmbraceRF because it is:
Minimally invasive: These procedures are performed using only minor incisions and can be performed under local anesthesia or moderate sedation.
Little Downtime: Most patients are eager to return to their daily routines but oftentimes cannot because they have to cater for a particular healing period. This breakthrough technology allows patients to return to a reasonable level of activity within 48 hours of the procedure and return to work within 3-5 days.
Little to no scarring: Because the incisions are thin, the scarring is minimal and virtually invisible. The small incisions heal rapidly, leaving no evidence of cosmetic surgery.
EmbraceRF also produces natural-looking results enhancing overall appearance while offering contouring options that address skin laxity, fat coagulation, and collagen remodeling.
The EmbraceRF technology combines three concepts, allowing Dr. Tebyanian to mold the fat of the face in strategic positions and address laxity to provide optimal, natural-looking results:
Facetite is a great new procedure performed under local anesthesia or light sedation that addresses facial laxity. It is a great option for patients who are not ready for the traditional facelift and are hoping for minimal downtime. This procedure is also most fitting for patients seeking to remove the excess fullness of the jowl and neck area since Facetite can be combined with liposuction for those that are looking to contour and trim the lower face. It utilizes minimally invasive radio-frequency energy to melt fat, tighten skin and stimulate collagen formation on the face and neck. Best results are often noticeable after 6 months, and continuing up to 12 months.
Morpheus8 is a new Subdermal Adipose Remodeling Device (SARD) that remodels and contours the face and body. The purpose of this procedure is to transform the face or body into a more desired smooth appearance by penetrating deep into the skin and fat. The technology was created for all skin types and prioritizes patient comfort. That said, the needles do not pull or tug while penetrating the skin, avoiding discomfort during the micro-needling process. M8, as it's fondly referred to, can also be used for treating wrinkles, acne scars, stretch marks, surgical scars, and more. Visible results can be seen within a few days to three weeks when the most noticeable results appear.
Accutite is a quick and convenient non-surgical radiofrequency skin tightening technology that allows Dr. Tebyanian to treat areas that are typically hard to target because of the curvature, size, and underlying delicate structures like the eye. It offers a quick and efficient alternative to many types of cosmetic surgery, with minimal pain and downtime. Accutite could be used to treat several body parts, including the eyelids, jowls, neck, elbows, knees, and more. The treatment can be done under local anesthesia or IV sedation for optimal patient comfort.
Dr. Anis Tebyanian is a highly regarded, board-certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon that specializes in oral and maxillofacial surgery, anesthesia, general surgery, plastic surgery, head, and neck surgery, and facial trauma.
"I am always on the hunt for new technologies, new methods, new advancements, absolutely anything that can give my patients the best possible outcomes and make them more comfortable during whatever procedure they come in for." - Dr. Anis Tebyanian, President of Olney Center For Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.
Dr. Tebyanian and his team are very proactive in finding advancements in Oral and Maxillofacial surgery to offer the most up-to-date treatments to their patients. He sees this as an important component to maintaining long-standing relationships with his patients, not to mention keeping them looking and feeling young!
