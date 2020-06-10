SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Ortho / Spine Medical Device Distributor OM Surgical Solutions announced today the release of a forward thinking podcast called the 'Docs Dial Reps Podcast.'
The Docs Dial Reps Podcast aims to surface best practices for device industry reps looking backwards and to envision their role in the future as the medical industry gets redefined, post Covid-19 pandemic.
Seven episodes have been released to date, featuring doctors, including Dr. Maziyar Kalani, a Neurospine specialist in Phoenix, AZ, along with guests in roles at Stryker, Astura, Good Samaritan Hospital and more.
"Medical device reps are extremely important to medicine and patient outcomes," said Kalani. "With so much competition to get in the field, the Docs Dial Reps Podcast is a fantastic resource for any professional pursuing expertise in the medical industry."
With the suspension of elective cases and the unknown future of person to person services, Kalani and other medical professionals expect change to come where only the most valuable and helpful reps can help support cases.
"I don't think it's a stretch to envision remote formats for case support," finished Kalani.
The current environment is such that hospitals are filled to capacity and cannot risk allowing more of the population on the premises while they fight Covid-19.
"People obviously need elective procedures that spine surgeons provide," said Shomit James, who founded OM Surgical Solutions, produced the Docs Dial Reps Podcast. "The question that we aim to answer is how to best serve surgeons and patients as device sales reps. For years, it was about showing up on time and taking care of our surgeon customers. We may need to learn a way to do that remotely. That means we need to understand our role even better."
The Docs Dial Reps Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify and all platforms that listeners access podcasts.
