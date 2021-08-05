NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omega Bio-tek, a leading nucleic acid purification kit manufacturer, releases an automation-ready, prefilled DNA extraction kit for magnetic processors to purify DNA faster and easier than before. The convenient Mag-Bind® Blood & Tissue DNA HDQ Prefilled 96 Kit comes prefilled with magnetic beads, reagent plates, and tip combs and aims to simplify setup and processing time for magnetic processors such as the Thermo Fisher Scientific KingFisher™ Flex, Qiagen BioSprint®, and the Applied Biosystems MagMax® Express-96.
The Mag-Bind Blood & Tissue HDQ Prefilled 96 Kit eliminates the time-consuming reagent-preparation steps required for purifying DNA for magnetic processors. Researchers no longer need to deal with the hassle of sourcing plasticware and spending upfront time preparing the bind, wash, and elution plates prior to extraction. The prefilled 96-well deep well plates include buffers with alcohols preadded. The kit incorporates all plasticware required for processing on a magnetic processor (including tip combs) post-lysis.
With available ready-to-load scripts, the Mag-Bind Blood & Tissue HDQ Prefilled 96 Kit streamlines the DNA purification process for a wide variety of sample types such as blood, tissue, cells, saliva, and swabs. Researchers can reduce their overall processing time for sample extraction. Isolated high-quality DNA is ready for multiple downstream applications including qPCR, NGS, microarrays, and more.
"It's exciting for us to be able to offer a product that will help our customers streamline their automated DNA purification process." said Travis Butts, Vice President of Omega Bio-tek, "This kit utilizes our tried-and-true DNA purification chemistry with the added value of time-savings and convenience with the reagents being provided by Omega Bio-tek in a prefilled format."
To explore all the benefits of this kit, visit: https://www.omegabiotek.com/product/prefilled-reagent-plates-mag-bind-dna-hdq-96/
By continuing to provide an expanding product portfolio and a wide variety of automation solutions, Omega Bio-tek is dedicated to helping high-throughput users streamline the purification processes that revolutionize life science.
About OMEGA BIO-TEK
Omega Bio-tek, founded in 1998, is an ISO 9001:2015 industry-leading manufacturer of DNA/RNA purification kits for clinical, biotechnology, and genomics research. With a diversified product portfolio for low-throughout to high-throughput purification, Omega Bio-tek kits purify high-quality nucleic acids from a wide variety of samples. Omega Bio-tek's products and services are used in over 1000 universities and research institutes and over 100 different countries worldwide. Visit http://www.omegabiotek.com for more information on our products and services.
Contact Info:
Omega Marketing
Omega Bio-tek
Media Contact
Omega Marketing, Omega Bio-tek, Inc., +1 (770) 931-8400, media@omegabiotek.com
SOURCE Omega Bio-tek, Inc.