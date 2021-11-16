BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following its success in medical cannabis healthcare, Omni Medical services announces complimentary vaccinations and boosters for medical marijuana patients. Omni Medical Services has received approval from the CDC and initial shipments of the Moderna vaccines have arrived. Initial locations are Bowling Green and Toledo with additional locations being added each week. Florida vaccines will start December 1.

OMNI CEO David Koyle, declares "As Covid-19 is still causing more than 1,000 deaths each day, OMNI is doing our part in fighting this devastating disease by offering free COVID shots to our patients at our clinic locations. As a difficult winter is being predicted, OMNI is providing vaccine shots and other health incentives like on line consulting and tele-health appointments. We are proud to offer real doctors and real medicine as well as facts and hope as a public-health tool to combat the disinformation and pessimism confusing many patients today."

Kelsey Echelbarger, OMNI Chief Pharmacist, explains, "Now that the CDC has formally released guidance on booster doses for the Covid-19 vaccine from all available manufacturers in the U.S., many cannabis patients are now eligible to receive a booster whereas they may not have been eligible before." Kelsey continues, "That being said, the guidance can be confusing. Should you have questions on whether you need a vaccine booster, or have yet to start your vaccination-series due to hesitation over whether it may interact with your medical marijuana therapy, OMNI can help answer patients' unique questions."

David Koyle, adds, "OMNI Medical Services is dedicated first and foremost to patients health, and has informed resources and clinical experts on staff now available to answer patients' questions regarding vaccines, medical cannabis therapies, and more." Omni will offer the free Covid vaccines through the summer of 2022.

OMNI Medical Services is a multi-state operator of medical cannabis clinics, evaluations, research, pain management, and online pharmacy services.

OMNI Medical Cannabis Doctors

536 Pearl St Bowling Green OH 43402

OMNI Medical Cannabis Doctors

3401 Enterprise Place, 340, Beachwood, OH 44122

OMNI Medical Cannabis Doctors

241 N. Superior St, Suite 102, Toledo, OH 43604

OMNI Medical Cannabis Doctors

5003 N Summit St, Toledo, OH 43611

OMNI Medical Cannabis Doctors

2709 Pontiac Lake Rd, Waterford, MI 48328

OMNI Medical Cannabis Doctors

3903 Northdale Blvd #100-27E, Tampa, FL 33624

OMNI Medical Cannabis Doctors

7301-A West Palmetto Park Road #203C, Boca Raton, 33433

OMNI Medical Cannabis Doctors

225 N Pace Blvd Pensacola, FL 32505

OMNI Medical Cannabis Doctors

2454 N McMullen Booth Clearwater, FL 33713

OMNI Medical Cannabis Doctors

5401 S Kirkman #310 Orlando, FL 32819

ABOUT OMNI MEDICAL SERVICES

Over a decade of advocating for patients and providing medical cannabis services, training, doctors, and clinics, OMNI Medical doctors work to exceed your expectations and ensure your full satisfaction. OMNI's team of medical professionals manage clinics with the skill and experience patients have come to expect and laws demand.

Contact

David Koyle, CEO OMNI Medical Services

Info@omnidoctors.com

(419) 214-0195

OMNIDoctors.com

Media Contact

David Koyle, OMNI Medical Services, 1 (419) 214-0195, dckomni@gmail.com

 

SOURCE OMNI Medical Services

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.