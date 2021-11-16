BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following its success in medical cannabis healthcare, Omni Medical services announces complimentary vaccinations and boosters for medical marijuana patients. Omni Medical Services has received approval from the CDC and initial shipments of the Moderna vaccines have arrived. Initial locations are Bowling Green and Toledo with additional locations being added each week. Florida vaccines will start December 1.
OMNI CEO David Koyle, declares "As Covid-19 is still causing more than 1,000 deaths each day, OMNI is doing our part in fighting this devastating disease by offering free COVID shots to our patients at our clinic locations. As a difficult winter is being predicted, OMNI is providing vaccine shots and other health incentives like on line consulting and tele-health appointments. We are proud to offer real doctors and real medicine as well as facts and hope as a public-health tool to combat the disinformation and pessimism confusing many patients today."
Kelsey Echelbarger, OMNI Chief Pharmacist, explains, "Now that the CDC has formally released guidance on booster doses for the Covid-19 vaccine from all available manufacturers in the U.S., many cannabis patients are now eligible to receive a booster whereas they may not have been eligible before." Kelsey continues, "That being said, the guidance can be confusing. Should you have questions on whether you need a vaccine booster, or have yet to start your vaccination-series due to hesitation over whether it may interact with your medical marijuana therapy, OMNI can help answer patients' unique questions."
David Koyle, adds, "OMNI Medical Services is dedicated first and foremost to patients health, and has informed resources and clinical experts on staff now available to answer patients' questions regarding vaccines, medical cannabis therapies, and more." Omni will offer the free Covid vaccines through the summer of 2022.
OMNI Medical Services is a multi-state operator of medical cannabis clinics, evaluations, research, pain management, and online pharmacy services.
OMNI Medical Cannabis Doctors
536 Pearl St Bowling Green OH 43402
3401 Enterprise Place, 340, Beachwood, OH 44122
241 N. Superior St, Suite 102, Toledo, OH 43604
5003 N Summit St, Toledo, OH 43611
2709 Pontiac Lake Rd, Waterford, MI 48328
3903 Northdale Blvd #100-27E, Tampa, FL 33624
7301-A West Palmetto Park Road #203C, Boca Raton, 33433
225 N Pace Blvd Pensacola, FL 32505
2454 N McMullen Booth Clearwater, FL 33713
5401 S Kirkman #310 Orlando, FL 32819
