SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the chiropractic profession celebrates its 125-year history this year, increasing knowledge and awareness of doctors of chiropractic is more important than ever. That is why, on National Doctors' Day, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the value of chiropractic care, is sharing 10 lesser-known facts about the non-invasive healthcare profession practiced around the world.
"Not everybody is aware that doctors of chiropractic are indeed doctors," said Sherry McAllister, DC, executive vice president of F4CP. "In fact, we receive the same number of classroom, laboratory and internship hours – 4,200 – as our allopathic and osteopathic medicine colleagues. It is important that we educate the public about our profession so more can understand how chiropractic care can help them achieve the pain relief, mobility and improved overall health and performance that is already appreciated by patients across the globe."
National Doctors' Day was federally recognized on March 30, 1990. Its origins date back to 1933 when Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond, worked with the Barrow County Medical Auxiliary in Georgia to honor healthcare professionals for their service to the country. The first observance included the mailing of greeting cards and placing flowers on graves of deceased doctors.
On this National Doctors' Day, F4CP highlights ten facts about DCs that many people don't know.
- DC stands for doctor of chiropractic.
- In the U.S., doctor of chiropractic programs typically take four years to complete and require at least three years of undergraduate college education for admission, a total of seven years of post-high school education.
- In many states, DCs can order advanced imaging studies such as MRI, CT and ultrasound. More than half of DCs have their own radiology equipment.
- Doctors of chiropractic focus on patients' overall health and believe that malfunctioning spinal joints and other somatic tissues interfere with a person's neuro-musculoskeletal system and can result in poor health.
- Doctors of chiropractic are not "wannabe" doctors. They choose the chiropractic profession because they want to help the body heal itself and avoid pharmaceutical interventions.
- The percentage of female DCs has more than doubled, from 13.3% in 1991 to 31.8% in 2019.
- Over 40% of DCs are self-employed and own their own clinic.
- In addition to operating a general chiropractic practice, some DCs specialize in areas such as sports, neurology, orthopedics, pediatrics or nutrition, among others.
- The DC profession began at Palmer School and Cure (now Palmer College of Chiropractic) in Davenport, Iowa in 1897. By 1922, enrollment grew to more than 3,000 students.
- Doctors of chiropractic practice in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and in many other countries, including Portugal, South Africa, Malaysia, Ireland, Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, Switzerland, Australia, Philippines and Japan.
Highly Satisfied Patients
Another fact that could be added to this list is that chiropractic patients are highly satisfied with their care, according to multiple surveys. Results from the Gallup-Palmer College of Chiropractic 2018 Annual Report found that more than half (52%) of adults who saw a DC for significant neck or back pain said it was because the DC offered "the most effective treatment for my pain" as compared to other types of care.
In a Harris Poll survey conducted in January 2020, more than eight in 10 consumers (81%) said they believed chiropractic care is effective for professional and amateur athletes.
Chiropractic care delivers pain relief, improved mobility and overall better quality of life and athletic performance for millions of patients around the world. DCs are on the healthcare staff of every National Football League team and care for the athletes for most Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association teams.
"Doctors of chiropractic are recognized by the general public for helping to relieve back and neck pain," said Dr. McAllister. "But our care delivers much more than that because our practice is holistic – focused on improving general health, wellness, nutrition and athletic performance without pharmaceutical interventions. On this National Doctors' Day, we want to share the knowledge on all the ways doctors of chiropractic can help improve their well-being and achieve their health goals, including pain relief."
About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress
A not-for-profit organization, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org; call 866-901-F4CP (3427).