The conference will bring together leading academics, such as Dr. Richie Davidson, professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Dr. Rebecca Robbins of Harvard Medical School, presenting new research on the topic, as well as diverse experts and companies on the dramatically new directions unfolding in mental wellness. For instance, Louis Schwartzberg will present on how psychedelic mushrooms will provide sustainable solutions for the most challenging conditions, such as depression or PTSD. Dr. Hanna Poikonen, neuroscience researcher at ETH Zurich, will keynote on how a new understanding of the connection between embodiment and cognition, movement and the mind, will change how we approach mental wellness. Freddie Moross, of music-for-wellbeing innovator Myndstream, will deliver a keynote (with a live musical performance) on how young generations are embracing experiments that use music as medicine for the mind.
The Summit takes place in-person in Boston, Massachusetts and virtually from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3. View the evolving lineup of speakers on the future of wellness.
"The demand for 'more mental wellness solutions' was really driving the wellness market pre-pandemic, and then COVID-19 took its terrible toll on the world's mental health. A new report in The Lancet shows major depression and severe anxiety have increased nearly 30% globally," said Susie Ellis, chair and CEO of GWS. "With such a dire need for more accessible and evidence-based mental health and wellness solutions, we felt it was crucial to bring together scientists and innovators that are now trailblazing that future."
More about the speakers:
Dr. Richie Davidson is professor of psychiatry and psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and founder and chair of the Center for Healthy Minds, an institute that conducts rigorous neuroscientific research on what exactly constitutes "a healthy mind" to create approaches that can relieve suffering. He has published hundreds of scientific papers on the neural bases of emotion, the science of neuroplasticity, and the impact of meditation and contemplative practices on the brain.
Freddie Moross is senior marketing manager at the major music brand Cutting Edge Group (UK and US), and their consumer-facing wellness brand Myndstream, which produces music for mental wellbeing and is home to chart-topping, critically-acclaimed global artists who collectively have amassed multi-billions of streams. Their platform has been used in yoga studios and spas–and prisons, hospitals and government organizations–to relieve stress and to create tranquil environments. His multimedia presentation: "Music, Mental Health and My Generation."
Dr. Hanna Poikonen, PhD, is a researcher in neuroscience at the Professorship for Learning Sciences and Higher Education at ETH Zurich. Her studies focus on the connection between embodiment and cognition and how the brain can be transformed through movement. She is also founder of WiseMotion, a workshop concept (held at wellness resorts such as Six Senses) which improves embodied cognition and mental wellness through dance, movement and neuroscience.
Dr. Rebecca Robbins is an Instructor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School and an Associate Scientist at the Brigham and Women's Hospital. Her research on sleep and circadian health has been published in numerous peer-reviewed medical journals and she is co-author of Sleep for Success! with Dr. James B. Maas. She will present eye-opening new research on sleep and workplace performance in her talk, "The Forgotten Frontier: Why You Should Be Sleeping on the Job."
Louie Schwartzberg is an award-winning cinematographer and director, famed for his breathtaking imagery using time-lapse, high-speed and macro cinematography techniques. His theatrical releases include the 3D IMAX film Mysteries of the Unseen World and Wings of Life for Disneynature. He is also a mycelium expert, and his latest film, Fantastic Fungi (which ranked #1 for four weeks on iTune's documentary charts), explores how the fascinating organisms that are mushrooms can be deployed to treat everything from Alzheimer's to depression. His three TED talks have attracted over 60 million views.
