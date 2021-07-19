The World Federation of Neurology (WFN) is pleased to announce that the theme of this year’s World Brain Day is Stop Multiple Sclerosis. In partnership with the MS International Federation (MSIF), the goal of World Brain Day is to raise global awareness of multiple sclerosis. This neurological disease impacts every aspect of a person’s life, with effects ranging from cognitive impairment to significant physical disability. World Brain Day takes place on July 22, 2021.