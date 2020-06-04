CINCINNATI, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Born 6 weeks before their due date and barely 4 lbs. each, Jeni and Juli had serious health concerns and spent several weeks in Texas Children's Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in order to survive. Fast forward 40 years: the sisters both have dedicated their lives to caring for the tiniest, most fragile humans and are recent recipients of the hard-earned title of Certified Neonatal Therapist (CNT), a certification for a very specialized area of expertise, launched in 2016.
Today, Juli is a CNT at Willow Creek Women's Hospital in Johnson, AR., and was the first occupational therapist to become a CNT in the entire state of Arkansas. Jeni is a CNT at TC Thompson Children's Hospital in Chattanooga, TN.
"I was nail-biting waiting to hear the news," Juli says. "I was the first person Jeni called, crying and ecstatic, to tell me that she passed (the CNT exam)."
Jeni and Juli, the youngest of five siblings, initially received care after their birth at a small community hospital, but their many needs quickly outgrew the facility's ability to care for them. With their chances of survival considered 50/50, they were transferred to Texas Children's Hospital, where the baby girls spent almost a month before joining their growing family at home.
Jeni and Juli's intense interest in the human body began as early as high school. Their older sister, then a college freshman tackling an anatomy class, was tasked with an assignment to hand-draw every muscle in the body. The story goes that she claimed not having one artistic bone in her body and paid her little sisters to do the job.
The bribe set them on their professional path. The girls took to it and not long thereafter, both attended school to receive a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy, Juli in Monroe, LA., and Jeni in Shreveport, LA.
With their hearts focused on the therapy needs of children, Jeni and Julie entered pediatric practice shortly after graduation; each day ended for both young women with a professional visit to see babies in the NICU. Today the twins, now on the opposite side of the incubator, have combined experience in the NICU of 23 years.
CNTs are vital to improving outcomes of infants in the NICU and must have advanced knowledge and training to provide safe, effective therapy interventions to such a vulnerable population. For more information about becoming a CNT, visit www.neonataltherapycertification.com.
For Jeni and Juli's full-length story, please visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ME2ontx5LuwBbS405rHLVpgYSJMIzTNhyWD0UVXDoOI/edit?usp=sharing.
