BINYAMINA, Israel, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a global leader in host response profiling for improved personalized cancer therapy, announced today that its research on the use of its plasma proteomics platform using advanced bioinformatic analysis to improve outcomes of immunotherapy-treated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients will be presented at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020. The clinical study was conducted in collaboration with the Technion Institute of Technology, the Chaim Sheba Medical Center Institute of Oncology, Thomas Jefferson University and the University of Connecticut. The study focuses on how through analyzing individual host response profiles (i.e. the patient's reaction), oncologists may be able to harness said host response to better predict clinical outcomes and suggest optimal combination treatment with immunotherapy.
"Immunotherapy based on immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) has made a paradigm shift in oncology, unfortunately, not every patient has the same response to this exciting treatment modality," said Professor Adam Dicker, Sr. VP and Chair & Professor of Radiation Oncology, Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics at Jefferson University and chief medical officer at OncoHost. "Our study characterizes the host response to ICI, aiding in the discovery of predictive biomarkers for the potential for clinical benefit in NSCLC. This represents an important step for predicting host response in blood-based proteomic biomarkers - precision oncology at its best."
The study, conducted on OncoHost's machine learning-based Host Response Profiling platform, PROphet®, demonstrated that analyzing host response profiles in patients aids in the discovery of predictive biomarkers for patient stratification in NSCLC, and that the mechanisms of resistance to immunotherapy are associated with host response to the drug. The research also revealed that the advanced bioinformatic analysis and host response identification, characterization and analysis based on proteomic data can help predict patient outcomes with high accuracy.
"This research demonstrates the value of our first of-its-kind profiling platform, which provides a new layer of information, enabling early identification of non-responsiveness to cancer treatments and discovery of new targets to overcome treatment resistance," said Dr. Ofer Sharon, CEO of OncoHost. "Using this platform in clinical settings can help physicians better predict response for NSCLC patients and identify previously unanticipated targets for future interventions and clinical trials."
The ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 is taking place September 19-21.
Poster Title: Blood-based proteomic biomarkers for predicting response to immunotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer.
Abstract #: 3213
Presentation #: 1314P
The poster will be available on the ESMO website.
About OncoHost
OncoHost combines life-science research and advanced machine learning technology to develop personalized strategies to maximize the success of cancer therapy. Utilizing proprietary proteomic analysis, the company aims to understand patients' unique response to therapy and overcome one of the major obstacles in clinical oncology today – resistance to therapy. OncoHost's Host Response Profiling platform (PROphet) analyzes proteomic changes in blood samples to monitor the dynamics of biological processes induced by the patient (i.e., the host) in response to a given cancer therapy. This proteomic profile is highly predictive of individual patient outcome, thus enabling personalized treatment planning. PROphet also identifies potential drug targets, advancing the development of novel therapeutic strategies as well as rationally based combination therapies.
