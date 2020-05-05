ATLANTA, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology Analytics, a leading technology-enabled service company that provides health plans, providers and patients with an evidence-based, real-world analytics approach to utilization management, purpose-built for oncology, has announced that Gateway Health, LLC ("Gateway"), a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the "total health" of its members, has implemented its utilization management solution for medical oncology.
Oncology Analytics is currently managing Gateway's Medicare population for oncology prior authorization requests and will begin managing its Medicaid population later this year. This includes outpatient, anti-cancer, and supportive care drugs within both the medical and pharmacy care benefit. By combining the reviews of both the pharmacy benefit drugs with the medical benefit drugs, Gateway members are assured of a more complete assessment of their care. Providers participating in Gateway's network can also conveniently access the Oncology Analytics platform through single sign-on, using the same credentials they use for the Gateway Provider Portal. In partnering with Oncology Analytics, Gateway will also gain access to Oncology Insights™, a real-world data analytics solution that combines clinical oncology data with Gateway's health plan data.
"Throughout the planning process, we quickly discovered that Gateway shares a member-first approach to benefits management with Oncology Analytics. This common ground is at the core of our new partnership," said Eric Yarnell, Vice President of Pharmacy at Gateway. "Oncology Analytics' real-world data approach to utilization management is truly unique in the marketplace. We believe that it will provide significant value and efficiency to Gateway in managing both our medical and pharmacy benefits."
"Oncology Analytics is thrilled to welcome Gateway to the family of health plans we are honored to serve," said Rick Dean, Oncology Analytics' CEO. "Gateway's recognition of the importance of using real-world data in cancer treatment decisions is both innovative and admirable. We are proud to play a role in achieving their mission."
About Oncology Analytics
Oncology Analytics, Inc. provides health plans, providers, and patients with a data-driven utilization management solution that delivers real-world, evidence-based analytics focused exclusively for oncology. Used by physicians to support 5 million health plan members in the US and Puerto Rico, the Oncology Analytics e-Prior Authorization platform covers the full spectrum of therapeutics, across all cancer types and stages, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, precision medicine, targeted therapy, and supportive care. The extensive pathway library is continuously updated with the latest evidence-based protocols, which provides the most current options for value-based treatment paths for every patient case. For more information, please visit www.oncologyanalytics.com.
About Gateway Health
Gateway Health is a leading managed care organization that believes total health and wellness cannot be attained by simply providing access to health care. In addition to physical health, Gateway Health addresses behavioral health and socioeconomic challenges for members in 37 Pennsylvania counties. Gateway Health's associates focus on enhancing the lives of plan members through innovative care models and tailored approaches to health management, delivered in partnership with a robust network of more than 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals, and other ancillary providers. Gateway Health is also embedded in neighborhoods, providing meaningful programs and outreach to the community at-large.