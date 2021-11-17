NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Oncology Market In India offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The oncology market in India is estimated to grow by USD 734.18 million from 2020 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.02% as per the latest report by Technavio.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increased prevalence of cancer, unhealthy lifestyle, and the increasing geriatric population. However, the high cost of products is hindering market growth.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., NATCO Pharma Ltd., Poly Medicure Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., etc.
Some Companies with Key Offerings
- AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers oncology drugs under the brand name Enhertu.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. - The company offers Opdivo for the treatment of patients with small-cell lung cancer.
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd. - The company offers oncology antibodies under the brand name Bevaro.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the market is classified into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, diagnostic imaging centers, and others.
- By Type, the market is classified as cancer treatment and cancer diagnostics.
Oncology Market In India Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.02%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 734.18 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
12.55
Regional analysis
India
Performing market contribution
India at 100%
Key consumer countries
India and Rest of APAC
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., NATCO Pharma Ltd., Poly Medicure Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
