Study will evaluate pelareorep's ability to synergistically combine with the checkpoint inhibitor therapy avelumab and improve outcomes in metastatic breast cancer Study aims to validate T cell clonality as a biomarker of pelareorep response and enable advancement into a phase 3 registrational study BRACELET-1 is being conducted under a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer