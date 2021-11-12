OncoResponse, Inc. is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biotech company developing cancer immunotherapies using clues from the immune systems of elite cancer responders. In a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, OncoResponse deploys a proprietary B-cell discovery platform to identify and develop novel therapeutics targeting the tumor microenvironment. The company’s lead candidate, OR2805, has entered clinical studies. For more information visit www.oncoresponseinc.com (PRNewsfoto/OncoResponse)