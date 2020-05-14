PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS), a company developing late-stage intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, announced today that its partnering with the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) to raise awareness about skin cancer during Melanoma Awareness Month. Upcoming activities include a live webinar, titled "Melanoma Clinical Trials: A Panel Discussion," which will take place on Tuesday, May 19th at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The live panel discussion will feature Adil Daud, M.D., a medical oncologist at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Daud leads the UCSF melanoma research program and will provide an overview of the current status of clinical trials, including OncoSec's KEYNOTE-695 study, given the COVID-19 pandemic.
The discussion will also feature Patrick Rebholtz, a person living with melanoma and clinical trial participant, and Brent Morris, a pediatrician and care partner to his wife. Patrick and Brent will share their own experiences with melanoma as well as what patients and care partners should know about clinical trial participation. The discussion will then open for questions from participants.
Interested participants can register for the webinar via the MRF's website, linked here.
"Melanoma Awareness Month is a pivotal moment to educate the community about the importance of prevention and early detection of melanoma – the deadliest form of skin cancer. Equally as important is to make our community aware that clinical trials are not a last resort and they should be considered early in the melanoma journey. An informed patient is an empowered one," said Kyleigh LiPira, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of the Melanoma Research Foundation. "We are grateful to partner with OncoSec on this important panel discussion focused on melanoma clinical trials and educating the patient and caregiver community."
As part of #TogetherAgainstCancer, OncoSec has partnered with members of the melanoma advocacy community to support ongoing initiatives with the goal of positively impacting patients, care partners and the larger support community. To learn more about how we're supporting patients and the community, please visit https://oncosec.com/TogetherAgainstCancer/.
"We're doing everything we can at OncoSec to help ensure patients, care partners and practitioners continue to have access to critical resources and clinical trials during this pandemic," said Kellie Malloy, Chief Clinical Development Officer at OncoSec. "To that end, we're proud to launch #TogetherAgainstCancer and work together with the Melanoma Research Foundation as well as the larger patient community in a meaningful way during Melanoma Awareness Month. This webinar discussion aims to provide the latest support and best practices for patients, care partners, advocacy groups and clinical investigators in this evolving health care landscape."
About OncoSec Medical Incorporated
OncoSec Medical Incorporated (the "Company," "OncoSec," "we" or "our") is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy investigational product candidate – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach along with an acceptable safety profile, warranting further development. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.
TAVO™ is a trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.
