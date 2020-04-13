DALLAS, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One CBD, Inc. announces the release of its newest product, CBD + Immune Support Drops.
This unique and potent product is Doctor formulated with organically-grown Cannabidiol (CBD) from Broad Spectrum Hemp + Astaxanthin which supports the body's antioxidant and immune response.
Astaxanthin is a blood-red pigment and is produced naturally in the freshwater microalgae Haematococcus pluvialis. When the algae is stressed by lack of nutrients, increased salinity, or excessive sunshine, it creates astaxanthin. It is similar to chlorophyll, which is found in green plants and vegetables, and beta-carotene, which is found in orange plants and vegetables. Plants and animals that exhibit intense red or pink coloring tend to be very high in astaxanthin, which is often referred to as the "King of Carotenoids", boasting an impressive ability to provide antioxidant support.†
Our Astaxanthin is lab tested and comes from a unique indoor cultivation technique consistently providing an ideal growth environment to produce the highest astaxanthin content, stability, and purity for a safe and effective product.
One CBD is excited to announce this new addition to their product line. Immune support products are increasingly important during these unique times we are facing. People are now adding these potent drops to their daily routines for added immune support. While this new product has been extremely successful, One CBD isn't surprised by the high demand. "Working closely with our Chief Science Officer and after extensively reviewing available research, we were able to formulate a product designed specifically for immune support. Our ability as a company to quickly develop and launch new products to meet the needs of our customers is a testament to our expertise. I am very pleased by the reception we have received for our Immune Support Drops. In addition, we are shipping a free bottle of All Natural Non-Toxic Hand Sanitizer with every order through the end of May," said Ty Burgess, CEO and Founder.
One CBD delivers a unique approach to modern mindful wellness, backed with medical expertise and science-based research. With the goal of promoting overall wellness, One CBD offers more than 17 different naturally-balancing products, all of which are from 100% organically farmed hemp, GMO-free, THC-free, 3rd-party lab tested, sourced from US farmers and compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). The One CBD mission is to uphold the highest code of ethics while bringing the benefits of CBD to the masses, maintaining transparency with honesty and accountability across all aspects of the business, from the ingredients sourced to the most minute of details.
About One CBD
One CBD takes pride in creating premium-grade CBD products made from the organically grown hemp. Every product is made in the U.S.A. and third-party lab tested for purity and potency. Currently sold in select stores and online at OneCBD.com
Contact: Cindy Walker, Chief Operating Officer
communications@onecbd.com
† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.