ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Medical Passport and Mnet Health announced the launch of their second round of the Ambulatory Surgery Everyday Heroes Program in July 2021. The program was initially launched in 2020 as a way to give back to the ASC community and recognize, honor, and reward the remarkable outpatient surgery professionals who have gone above and beyond their role and touched the lives of so many.
"We want to give back to the ASC community that we've worked so closely with for more than 20 years," said Stephen Punzak, MD, Founder of One Medical Passport. "As an anesthesiologist, I know that it is the nurses and techs who are the heart of outpatient surgery. We created the Ambulatory Surgery Everyday Heroes Program to celebrate these unsung heroes who make every surgery happen."
The program received hundreds of inspiring stories of Everyday Heroes from surgical facilities across the country. The program committee narrowed down those submissions to the Top 10 Contestants. The voting polls then opened up, where the public casted votes for their favorite Everyday Hero.
The program committee then tallied up all votes to determine the Top 3 Finalists. Finalists included Anthony Novella, Director of Nursing at Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Bryn Mawr Hospital; Colbie Page, PreOp/PACU Nurse and Pharmacy Nurse at Texas Health Joint Replacement Surgery Center; and Andy Hernandez, Lead Endoscopy Technician at Arrowhead Endoscopy & Pain Management Center.
A panel of judges, including Joanna Geisinger, CEO of Torq; Stephen Punzak, MD, Founder of One Medical Passport; and Derek Smith, CEO of Mnet Health, reviewed each story and video submission and also took into consideration the number of votes each Finalist received. After careful consideration, the 2021 ASC Everyday Hero winner is Anthony Novella, Director of Nursing at Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Bryn Mawr Hospital; a ValueHealth facility.
Anthony received hundreds of votes from the ASC community. Dawn Porrini, Pre-op/PACU Nurse Manager at Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Bryn Mawr Hospital expressed, "Anthony is such an AMAZING role model and leader. He comes to work every day with a positive attitude ready to tackle all obstacles that come his way. In the midst of being new to the Director of Nursing role, he shined like the star that he is during the COVID pandemic. He kept his staff safe, working hard, and staying positive during the everyday changes that were happening. Just being in his presence makes the working day more pleasant. He makes each staff member feel important and makes time for them throughout the day. I learn so much from him and thrive to be the nurse and fabulous person that he is. We are so lucky to have him as the Director of Nursing of our facility."
The teams at One Medical Passport and Mnet Health are so honored to recognize and celebrate Anthony as the 2021 ASC Everyday Hero. Anthony received a $2,500 cash prize, $2,000 donated to the charity of his choice and $500 towards lunch for the Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Bryn Mawr Hospital.
About Mnet Health
We believe every patient deserves a helpful, transparent, easy-to-navigate financial experience in healthcare.
Mnet is the premier revenue cycle management & technology provider to the surgical industry. Mnet provides customized patient-pay solutions to surgical hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Mnet Health partners with over 900 surgical facilities nationwide and is the preferred vendor to the leading ASC management companies in the US both directly with and in support of centralized billing offices. Mnet's tailor-made brand, PaySUITE, is a white-labeled payment technology platform that helps surgical facilities, and their providers grow their business by helping patients pay. Mnet's patient-pay solutions significantly increase self-pay collections while creating a better financial experience for patients. For more information, visit mnethealth.com.
About One Medical Passport, Inc.
One Medical Passport (1MP) is the leading provider of cloud-based workflow solutions to the ambulatory surgery industry. 1MP is dedicated to continuously improving outpatient surgery for patients, staff and physicians alike. For more information visit, 1mp.com.
