Next Step Recovery rehab center joins the National Association of Therapeutic Schools and Programming to better serve men recovering from addiction in the Asheville area.
ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Step Recovery intensive outpatient and addiction recovery programs for men have recently joined the National Association of Therapeutic Schools and Programming. This membership acknowledges Next Step Recovery as an accredited institution and provides opportunities for this Asheville-based rehab facility to have additional access to resources, training, forums and committees that help further Next Step Recovery's goal of providing healing to men struggling with addiction.
"We are constantly searching for ways to improve and provide the best resources possible to the men in our community," says Susan Stader, founder and executive director of Next Step Recovery. "Our membership with NATSAP is reflective of our growth and our desire to always keep learning and finding better ways to serve."
NATSAP was founded to "serve as an advocate and resource for innovative organizations which devote themselves to society's need." This is done by providing resources and support to their members in the educational, healthcare, or recovery services fields.
Next Step Recovery provides gender-specific addiction treatment programs to men in Asheville and the surrounding areas with an emphasis on relapse prevention. The rehab center provides extensive mental health support and holistic resources for those early on in their recovery journey, along with outdoor adventure therapy for long-term healing and self-discovery.
"Our membership with NATSAP will allow us to serve more men impacted by substance abuse," Stader concludes. "At the end of the day, the more effectively we can provide healing to our community, the better."
To learn more about Next Step Recovery and its addiction therapy programs, reach out at (855) 462-1850 or online at https://www.nextsteprecovery.com/.
To learn more about NATSAP, visit https://natsap.org/.
