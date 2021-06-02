MIAMI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Master Injector, Jacob Sanchez is doing what he does best at GR Aesthetic Institute's one-of-a-kind Neurotoxins and Dermal Fillers Beginners Course on June 5th and 6th. This two-day event provides some of the most intensive, hands-on training in the industry, and will be located at the Miami Airport Marriott Hotel in Miami, FL. Sessions begin at 8:30 am and end at 5:30 pm each day.
Training will be guided by Jacob Sanchez CRNA, APRN who is unmatched at what it takes to be successful in his field and in business. He is a Board-Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, with a subspecialty in Aesthetics, and has been recognized by Harvard's Anesthesiology Department for Teaching in Excellence. In 2016, he became an independent contractor for over 40 medical facilities in South Florida and soon after, developed his own facial aesthetics practice (Get Refreshed) as well as his own institute of learning (GR Aesthetic Institute). Sanchez has also been named America's Top Injector for three consecutive years.
The Neurotoxins and Dermal Fillers Beginners Course aims to teach delegates how to view facial aesthetics while taking into consideration ethic proportions, age and gender. This will equip them with the knowledge needed to create facial restoration and enhancements, while using high-end products and state-of-the-art technology. Licensed delegates will be able to practice their newly acquired skill on approximately 6 of 100 different live models, while those who are not yet licensed will be able to inject an assortment of cadavers. This technique allows delegates to peel back the cadavers skin to locate the fat pads and arteries, indicating where they are supposed to inject, what areas to avoid, and how deep they
need to go with each injection.
