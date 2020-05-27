IRVING, Texas, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1, First Health® Provider Network will officially replace PHCS Network at OneShare Health, a Christian-based Health Care Sharing Ministry located in Irving, Texas. First Health® is an NCQA-accredited provider network that maintains relationships with more than 780,000 professional providers at over 1.5 million health care service locations, including some of the top hospitals in the country. According to the Executive Director of First Health® Paul Lavin, both companies were able to align on the partnership's objectives fairly quickly.
"From the start, First Health® made a concerted effort to understand OneShare Health's specific health care funding and service model," said Lavin. "Ultimately, we were able to propose a national network solution that would better support existing membership and enable OneShare to continue growing. Our partnership provides Members with a credentialed and stable national network of providers that truly values their relationship."
According to Kim Waters, OneShare Health's Executive Vice President of Provider Networks, a partnership with First Health® Network will allow the company to expand the OneShare health provider list by giving OneShare Members access to a wide range of First Health® network providers across all 50 states.
"Now, more than ever, our Members need to know they have the support of a resourceful and compassionate healthshare company," said Waters. "The fact that First Health® has outstanding relationships with so many health care professionals and facilities was definitely an attractive feature. Our Members deserve quality health care whenever and wherever they need it, and First Health® goes above and beyond to ensure this is the case."
In addition to broadening the list of OneShare Health providers that have agreed to provide medical services at discounted rates, OneShare's partnership with First Health® has allowed the company to obtain the first HCSM-friendly Provider Network agreement in the country. As a result, the respective teams will be cooperating to educate providers on how cost-sharing works and the benefits of working with an HCSM.
"First Health® is a true partner in every sense of the word," said Tracy Berwick, OneShare's Chief Operations Officer. "They understand the need for affordable alternatives to health care and the value our programs provide uninsured faith-based people looking for innovative options in the marketplace. We were very intentional in our partnership with a provider network that not only supports the HCSM industry but also strives to be good stewards of our Members' experience and dollars."
About OneShare Health: OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, non-profit, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM) based in Irving, Texas, that facilitates the sharing of medical expenses among individuals and families who are united by a set of shared religious beliefs. Health care sharing ministries are not traditional health insurance and do not accept risk or make guarantees regarding payment of bills submitted by members.
About First Health® Provider Network: First Health® is a brand name of First Health® Group Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. First Health® is one of the largest national group health PPO networks. With over 925,000 directly contracted facilities, ancillaries and health care professionals in all 50 states, we offer seamless nationwide PPO network and claims management solutions that allow clients to maximize savings. We work with TPAs, insurance carriers, health plans, employers and union groups to deliver network products that consistently provide optimal cost control for employers and members. For more information, contact us at 1-800-247-2898 or visit our website at www.firsthealth.com.
