Ranked one of the best staffing firms with 51-200 employees of 2022 by Staffing Industry Analysts, OneStaff Medical continues to be one of the fastest-growing staffing agencies and is expanding it headquarters in Omaha.
OMAHA, Neb., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OneStaff Medical (OSM) is expanding into a larger Omaha-based headquarters as the travel nursing agency continues to grow its staff. With an unexpected growth of 151% from 2020 to 2021, OSM has made the Staffing Industry Analyst's 2022 Best Staffing Firms to Work for, as a staffing firm with 51 to 200 employees. The number of employees is expected to continue to grow as OSM moves into their new headquarters, which can hold 500 or more employees.
Andrew Wettengel, Director of Marketing at OSM, stated about the company's growth in employees: "Being proudly independently owned, we don't deal with all the corporate red tape or answer to a board. The owners truly listen to our suggestions, and that kind of trust in your employees empowers your staff. In return, you do great things as a united team who are fully invested in the success of the company, not just the individual."
This rapid growth in personnel has led OSM to make the decision to move to a larger headquarters located in Omaha. The headquarters itself will offer many new and exciting features to current and future OSM employees, including amenities like multiple break rooms, a gym with locker rooms, a game room which features foosball and shuffleboard, and a wellness center where employees can see a chiropractor and message therapist.
OSM is considered one of the best staffing agencies to work for and has received recognition for their strong company culture. The agency attributes much of its success to the hard work of their employees, as Wettengel stated, "We've grown at such a rapid pace by our employees truly putting in the work, not buying out smaller agencies or being funded by third parties. I can't say it enough; we, as employees, are truly given the power to impact the path we take as a company and its success."
About OneStaff Medical – OneStaff Medical is a travel nursing staffing agency with offices in Omaha, NE; Miamisburg, OK; and Clearwater, FL. With a new, larger headquarters in Omaha, OSM hopes to expand their reach nationwide and staff more travel nurses across the country as needed. OSM provides a range of benefits and resources to all travel nurses they represent, including private housing, healthcare, travel reimbursement, and more.
