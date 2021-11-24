OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OneStaff Medical (OSM), a travel nursing agency that staffs nurses nationwide, announced that they have made the Staffing Industry Analysts' Annual List of Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms for 2021. After experiencing rapid growth in their company during 2020 even amidst a global pandemic, OSM brought in $77.2 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2020 with a compound annual growth rate of 25.7%.
Speaking on OSM's recent growth, Chief Executive Officer Jack Swinney stated, "With the world coming to a standstill in 2020, OSM had a decision to make; either follow the traditional 'corporate how-to-handbook,' which requires cutting costs, laying off or furloughing your staff…We did the opposite and focused on finding and hiring that talent while others cut staff. We took a calculated risk and ramped up."
OSM focused on using the following tactics to maintain employment and growth during 2020:
- Swinney and others at OSM hoped to grow the business during 2020 and beyond once the pandemic was over. The company invested more money in its hiring in 2020 than any other year. "The move paid off," Swinney said, "and we were extremely lucky to hire some great talent at a rapid pace."
- OSM added two new offices to continue their outreach nationwide: one in Clearwater, FL, and the other in Miamisburg, OH. Adding these locations to the agency allowed for unprecedented growth in 2020 due to new hires. In addition, OSM outgrew the corporate office building they've only been in for four years.
Looking forward, OSM hopes to continue to expand. "We've only just begun," Andrew Wettengel, Director of Marketing, said. "The momentum in 2021's [list] has been the most I've seen in my 5 years here. We have so much more to do."
About OneStaff Medical – OneStaff Medical is a travel nursing staffing agency with headquarters in Omaha, NE. OSM's recruiters work with nurses across the country to find the travel nursing assignment that's perfect for them. In addition, OSM provides resources and benefits to all travel nurses, including healthcare, private housing, travel reimbursement, and so much more.
To work for OneStaff Medical's corporate office, in any of their three office locations, check out their current career opportunities. Are you an RN or healthcare worker looking to travel? Browse all of OSM's top-paying traveling healthcare jobs here.
Media Contact
Andrew Wettengel, OneStaff Medical, 1 877-783-1483 Ext: 275, awettengel@onestaffmedical.com
SOURCE OneStaff Medical