BEDFORD, Texas, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ONIT Home is hosting an internal Back to School Donation Drive to support the Cancer Support Community North Texas's Back to School Bash. The Back to School Bash is held at the Cancer Support Community North Texas's Dallas County location on August 14 to provide school supplies to school-aged kids impacted by cancer. ONIT's donation drive will last from July 12 - July 21.
"There is no greater reward than giving back to the community and enriching your life by helping others. Not only does volunteering and donating positively impact the lives of others, it is a way to gain perspective on society and the people around you," said Marcos Valdez, Senior Vice President of Transportation at ONIT Home. "That's why at ONIT we feel it is important to regularly give to charities in support of causes we believe in."
ONIT Home recently teamed up with the Cancer Support Community North Texas in June for their community outreach campaign observing National Cancer Survivor Month. The Cancer Support Community North Texas is a nonprofit serving to ensure all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. ONIT raised $404 for the organization through comments and shares on posts within their social media channels: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. The campaign has currently raised $708 in July for Patriot PAWS, their largest donation yet. Join the movement by learning more about these organizations on the company's blog or by sharing ONIT Home's social media posts.
Each month, ONIT will feature different small businesses and will donate to an organization.
- In February, the campaign celebrated Black History Month by spotlighting small, Black-owned businesses such as Brunchaholics and Cookie Society. ONIT donated proceeds to the Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation, accumulating over $42 in donations.
- For March, in observance of Women's History Month and International Women's Day, the community mission was focused on women-owned businesses. ONIT made donations to Attitudes and Attire and donated $294 for this nonprofit.
- To commemorate National Volunteer Month in April, ONIT raised $306 for Rebuilding Together North Texas. ONIT volunteered at the North Texas Food Bank and the campaign featured organizations such as Dallas Pets Alive and In-Sync Exotics.
- ONIT featured and raised $600 for the Dallas Warriors in May for National Military Appreciation Month and partnered with Carry The Load for their National Relay in Fort Worth, Texas on May 29.
If you are interested in joining ONIT Home's donation campaign, visit their social media or blog for more information.
Since 2010, ONIT Home has been helping families and businesses create a space they can enjoy. Started by Curtis Kindred and based out of Texas, ONIT installs security systems, water filtration systems, and solar panels for home. Other areas of focus include home and auto insurance, roofing services, and concierge for TV, internet, and utilities. Our certified technicians install our products nationwide. Whatever you need, we're ONIT!
