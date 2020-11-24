Main_screen_online_festival.jpg

Main screen of the online festival

 By Gangnam Medi Tour Festa

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gangnam-gu, a district globally famous as Mecca for medical tourism, opened its 2020 Online Gangnam Medi Tour Festa for foreign patients who find visits to Korea difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entire event will be held online through the festival's official website (https://gangnammeditour.kr/), and visitors can get a full glance into the 105 excellent medical institutions as well as receive free consultations via video calls, chats and emails.

Anyone who consults with experts and makes reservations during the festival period will receive a discount as part of the early-bird event. The event is highly recommended as the expiration date is extended for participants to use the discount even after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online 2020 Gangnam Medi Tour Festa is scheduled to take place until Dec. 31.

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.